Indian Envoy Discusses Bilateral Trade, Defence Deal With Key US Senator

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in a meeting with US Senator Steve Daines ( X@AmbVMKwatra )

Washington: India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed bilateral trade and the signing of a 10-year defence framework agreement between the two countries in a meeting with Senator Steve Daines.

“It was an honour to meet Senator @SteveDaines, esteemed member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Thanked the Senator for his strong support in strengthening the India-US ties,” Indian Ambassador posted on social media on Wednesday (local time).

Kwatra discussed collaboration in technology, innovation and the defence deal signed between the two countries with the Senator. “We had an enriching conversation on the current bilateral trade engagement, signing of the 10-year defence framework agreement and opportunities of collaboration in technology and innovation between our countries,” Kwatra said.