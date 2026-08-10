ETV Bharat / international

Indian Envoy Dinesh Trivedi Meets Bangladesh PM Rahman Amid Diplomatic Strains Over Hasina Remarks

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Monday met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in a significant diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours amid diplomatic friction following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual address in New Delhi on August 5.

The meeting comes a day after Trivedi held a one-on-one meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday, who was also present at today's meeting.

The High Commissioner's meeting with the Foreign Minister assumes significance as Dhaka and New Delhi have recently witnessed diplomatic friction over former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's public remarks about India. The diplomatic dialogue unfolds after a virtual press interaction by former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on August 5, the second anniversary of her ouster after a student-led uprising in 2024, which also triggered strong objections from Dhaka.

During her address, Hasina stated that she remains resolute about returning to her homeland in December to put the nation on the "right track" by restoring democracy, despite acknowledging the risk of imprisonment or a death sentence upon her return. In a swift response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered a strong protest and condemned the statements, noting that the incident impacted public sentiment and complicated efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on Sunday after inaugurating a children's corner at the Indian Visa Application Centre, Trivedi expressed optimism ahead of his meeting with Tarique Rahman and stressed the importance of direct engagement between the leaders of the two countries. "I feel that when... when two leaders meet, a lot of problems are solved. Problems are sorted out when we talk to each other. And I have full confidence that people are together, and the solution will definitely happen... it will happen. I am very confident. There is nothing negative here; everything is positive," the Indian envoy said.