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Indian Envoy Attends Funeral Of Compatriot Killed In Saudi Airport Attack

This image from CCTV video released by Saudi Arabia's Media Ministry shows passengers taking cover as flames and smoke fill part of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during what authorities described as a strike at the airport on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Dubai: India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of the Indian national who was killed in an attack on Riyadh airport, and offered condolences to his family, officials said. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh shared the details of the funeral service in a social media post late Monday night.

Ambassador Vipul and embassy officials joined Mohammed Yousef Ali's family and well-wishers at the funeral service, it said. The envoy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, the mission said. "He also assured the family of the embassy's continued support and assistance," it said.

Ali was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 10 Indian nationals. Saudi Arabia has blamed Yemen's Houthi rebels for the attack. The Indian mission provided assistance to the bereaved family and helped them complete the formalities related to the funeral. Embassy officials have also visited hospitals to enquire about the condition of injured Indian nationals receiving treatment following the attack. The mission said it remained in constant touch with the families of the injured and was extending all possible support.