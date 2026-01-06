ETV Bharat / international

Indian Embassy Took Services Of Lobbying Firm To Engage With Washington On Various Issues

New Delhi: An American lobbying firm hired by the Indian embassy in Washington has disclosed in a public filing that it helped the mission engage with the Trump administration on a range of issues, including the proposed trade deal and the "media coverage" of Operation Sindoor. The firm SHW Partners LLC submitted the details to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

In its reaction, the Indian embassy said it is a standard practice for foreign missions and business organisations in the US to hire the services of lobbyists and consultants. The filings made by the SHW Partners LLC, available on FARA website, mentioned assistance rendered to the Indian Mission for the period between April and December 2025.

The details showed the firm helped the embassy in reaching out to four Trump administration officials -- White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Ricky Gill (National Security Council) on May 10 -- to "discuss media coverage of Operation Sindoor". India and Pakistan had ended their four-day military conflict on that day. The assistance provided by the firm included arranging meetings, phone calls and emails between Indian and US officials.