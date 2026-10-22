ETV Bharat / international

India Embassy Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens In France Amid Unrest, Local Curfews

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Paris: In light of ongoing unrest and localised curfews across parts of France, the Embassy of India in Paris has issued a safety advisory urging Indian nationals residing in or travelling to the country to exercise extreme caution and maintain vigilance.

Advising citizens to stay away from protest sites and public demonstrations, the Embassy stated, "In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities."

The Indian Embassy further urged citizens to monitor official channels and remain updated regarding potential transit disruptions across French cities, stating, "Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (gouvernement.fr) and check for public transport disruptions (ratp.fr)."

To assist citizens facing emergencies, the Indian Embassy in Paris and the Consulate General of India in Marseille have shared dedicated helpline contacts. This comes as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu promised a "massive" police deployment ahead of fresh demonstrations scheduled for October 24. The French government is also extending the curfews and tightening security following days of violent unrest linked to nationwide protests over rising living costs and deteriorating school conditions. According to CBS News, the announcement followed an admission by Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez that authorities had underestimated the unrest and lost control in some cities during Saturday's demonstrations.