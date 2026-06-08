ETV Bharat / international

Exercise 'Utmost Caution' Avoid 'Unnecessary Travel': Indian Mission In Tel Aviv

A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026. ( AP )

Tel Aviv: Amid renewed attacks between Israel and Iran, the Indian mission in Tel Aviv has advised its nationals in Israel to "exercise utmost caution", stay vigilant, follow local authorities' instructions, and avoid all unnecessary travel to the country.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times," the Indian Embassy said in an advisory released on Monday.

Iran fired dozens of missiles across Israel starting Sunday evening, to which Israel retaliated, placing the region's population under the threat of yet another major escalation.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command (Updated instructions may be accessed at: http://oref.org.il/eng)," the advisory said.