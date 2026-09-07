ETV Bharat / international

Indian Embassy In China Requests Families To Provide DNA Samples To Identify Flood Victims

Rescue workers at the site of the immigration building which was wiped by Aug 26 flash flood, Gyrong county at Tibet Nepal border. ( ( PTI )

Beijing: The Indian Embassy in China on Monday urged families of Indians missing since the August 26 flash flood in the Tibet-Nepal border region to provide DNA samples to help identify them.

The Indian mission made the request after Chinese authorities confirmed that they were now able to receive DNA samples from families of Indian nationals listed as missing in the disaster, an Embassy press release said.

Families willing to provide DNA information have been asked to submit the relevant data in the internationally recognised CODIS format, it said.

The Embassy will forward the data to the concerned Chinese authorities for comparison.

“The Embassy will be notified, and will in turn inform the family, should a match be confirmed”, it said.

“Blood samples can be collected from the parents of the missing foreign national or the spouse and children (samples from multiple children should be collected wherever possible),” the Indian mission said.

“If the missing person has no living parents or children, kindly collect blood samples from siblings (collecting samples from all siblings is preferred),” it said.

The Indian mission said that if necessary, samples can be collected from other maternal relatives (e.g., cousins on the maternal side) and paternal relatives (e.g., cousins on the paternal side) with specified details of the relationship.