ETV Bharat / international

Indian Diplomats At UN Mission Still Displaced Three Weeks After Building Evacuation

New York: Indian diplomats at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN are still displaced from their premises three weeks after evacuation orders were issued for them after structural damage was reported in a high-rise under-construction building.

The building of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, located just over a block away from the UN headquarters, houses the Mission offices as well as residences for Indian diplomats and officers posted to the Indian mission to the UN and their families.

On July 7, the entire building was evacuated, along with other high-rises and businesses in the area, after structural issues were reported in the erstwhile headquarters of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, a 37-story high-rise, “active construction” site between Second and Third Avenues on 42nd Street in Manhattan.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN is located just across the street from the troubled high-rise. There are several UN missions, UN agency officers, prominent hotels and restaurants, residences and businesses in the area.

All Indian diplomats and their families followed necessary precautions in the wake of the evacuation orders and had vacated the premises. The officers and their families had to find temporary lodging in hotels across the city.

Within one day, evacuation orders for almost the entire area in the vicinity of the Pfizer building were lifted, and people moved back into their residences and office buildings. Streets in and around the impacted building too were opened for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

However, the Indian mission, a school and a hotel in the area are still under evacuation orders and cannot be accessed. Three weeks into the incident, there is still no clarity from the New York City Mayor’s office or the Department of Buildings as to when the premises of the Indian mission to the UN will reopen for the officers and their families to move back in.