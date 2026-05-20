ETV Bharat / international

Indian Diplomat Found Dead Inside Mission In Bangladesh's Chattogram

Dhaka: An official of the Indian High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission.

“We have been told he was Naren Dhar and serving as the assistant protocol officer at the mission,” the port city’s police spokesman, Aminur Rashid, told reporters. He said the official was in his late 30s. His body was found in front of a bathroom door early in the morning on the second floor of the old visa centre building of the diplomatic mission.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka or the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram has so far made no comment on the death, which police initially suspected could have been caused by a cardiac arrest. "The post-mortem report, however, will confirm the cause of the death," said Rashid, also the Assistant Police Commissioner of the city.