Indian Crew World's Most Abandoned Seafarers In 2025, Union Figures Show

London: Indians are the most abandoned nationality of seafarers for the second consecutive year as 1,125 cases of abandonment were logged at the end of 2025, a UK-headquartered global union of transport workers has found. The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) said that abandonment worldwide hit record levels last year as it released new data showing 6,223 seafarers abandoned across 410 ships. The ITF welcomed the Indian government’s “blacklisting” measures to protect its seafarers from ships as a result of repeat abandonments and other bad practices.

“It’s nothing short of a disgrace that, yet again, we are seeing record numbers of seafarers abandoned by unscrupulous ship owners,” said David Heindel, Chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Section.

“Every day, all around the world, seafarers face horrific violations of their human and labour rights, all so that bottom-feeding companies can make a quick buck at their expense.

“It’s very clear that this is a systemic issue in the industry – and that means we need the entire industry to come together with seafarers and their unions to say, ‘enough is enough’, and take action together to end this crisis,” he said.

Seafarer abandonment is defined by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), headquartered in London, under three criteria: failing to cover the cost of a seafarer’s repatriation; leaving a seafarer without necessary maintenance and support; unilaterally severing ties with a seafarer, including failure to pay contractual wages for a period of at least two months.

According to the ITF analysis, the worst region for abandonment was the Middle East, followed by Europe. The two countries where most ship abandons took place and the highest number of vessels on which abandonments occurred were Türkiye (61) and the United Arab Emirates (54) – both of which were found to have significantly higher abandonments than any other country.