Indian Consulate In Seattle Hosts Business Forum Ahead Of Visit By Trade Mission From Washington State

New York: Investment opportunities in India across sectors such as AI, ag-tech, quantum and healthcare were highlighted at a business forum in Seattle, as the largest trade mission from the state of Washington is set to visit India. The trade mission will visit India this week amid efforts to deepen economic ties between the country and the US Pacific Northwest.

The Consulate General of India Seattle hosted the second edition of Invest India Business Forum at the Bell Harbor International Conference Centre Saturday in partnership with Montana World Affairs Council and technology company ZOHO.

Several CEOs and senior executives of multinational companies from the Greater Seattle area, including representatives from Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, T-Mobile among others, along with local dignitaries attended the business forum.

“Leading Industry experts from the fields of Artificial Intelligence, photonics, quantum computing, Ag-Tech, healthcare and higher education made detailed presentation on investment opportunities” and potential in these sectors in India, a press release issued by the Seattle Consulate said.

As a follow up from the Invest India Business Forum, Greater Seattle Partners (GSP) along with Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will be leading Washington State’s largest trade mission ever to visit India from January 28 to February 7.

The delegation includes over 30 members from Port of Seattle, City of Bellevue Economic Development, Mayor of Redmond, and senior leadership of Microsoft, Amazon and Boeing, the release said. The Business Forum also showcased various Indian products for sampling and exports to the US Pacific Northwest, including the premium Indian ‘Bhagwa’ variety pomegranates for tasting.

The Bhagwa variety of Indian pomegranates produced in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are renowned worldwide for their rich flavour, deep red hue and high nutritional value and would soon be available at local retail stores in the US.

Given that India is one of the leading producers of pomegranates in the world, there has been an increase in demand in recent years for the products after US granted market access to Indian pomegranates in 2023, the Consulate said.