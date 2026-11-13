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Indian Consulate In Dubai Working Closely With UAE Authorities To Help Victims Of Fujairah Accident

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Dubai: The Indian mission in Dubai has said that it is working closely with the UAE authorities to provide all possible assistance and support to the families of the Indian victims of a tragic road accident in Fujairah, which claimed the lives of at least 14 people.

At least 14 people, including Indians, were killed and 30 others injured in the accident that involved 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed the lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post on X on Thursday. The Indian mission said that it has "reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support." Extending condolences to the grieving families, the Indian mission said that "further details are being ascertained."