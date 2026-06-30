ETV Bharat / international

Indian Consulate Coordinates Darshan Of 300-Year-Old ‘Shri Guru Granth Sahib’ In Scotland

London: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Scotland on Tuesday shared a proposal for devotees to pay their respects to a 300-year-old manuscript of ‘Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’ at the Central Gurdwara in Glasgow.

The CGI Scotland team joined gurdwara representatives from the Scottish cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, officials from the University of Edinburgh and Trishna Singh from non-profit entity Sikh Sanjog for a "coordination meeting to facilitate the darshan". The sacred manuscript, revered by Sikhs as a living Guru, was discovered in the university archives in 2020.

“The sacred manuscript, once belonging to Maharaja Kharak Singh of Punjab, has undergone extensive restoration and preservation,” CGI Scotland said in a statement. “A meaningful step in preserving and celebrating our shared heritage,” it stated.

Thought to be the oldest of its kind in the UK, the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ is one of three Sikh scriptures at the University of Edinburgh. From Maharaja Kharak Singh, the second ruler of the Sikh Empire, it is believed to have been taken from the Fort at Dullewalla in Punjab during its capture in 1848.

According to the university, the sacred handwritten scripture landed in its archives through Sir John Spencer Login – who is associated with bringing the infamous Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Sikh Empire to Queen Victoria in England during the colonial era.