ETV Bharat / international

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 36-Year-Old Bangladeshi Crew Member Off Diglipur Coast

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a 36-year-old Bangladeshi crew member from the bulk carrier 'MV AMRIS' off Diglipur in the North Andaman Islands, during the intervening night of September 20 and 21. According to a post on X by the ICG, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rajdoot executed a high-stakes nighttime operation in rough seas upon receiving distress information from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Sri Vijaya Puram.

The crew member had sustained severe head and spinal injuries following a fall on board the vessel. The casualty was initially evacuated to Diglipur Harbour, and later, the crew member was airlifted by an Indian Navy aircraft to Sri Vijaya Puram for urgent definitive medical care at GB Pant Hospital.

"In Darkness and Rough Seas, Courage Meets Compassion. ​On receipt of information from MRCC Sri Vijaya Puram, @IndiaCoastGuard HQ (A&N) swiftly coordinated a high-stakes night-time #MEDEVAC off Diglipur on the intervening night of 20-21 Sep 26. ICG Ship Rajdoot braved rough seas to safely embark a 36-year-old Bangladeshi crew member of MV AMRIS, who sustained severe head and spinal injuries following a fall onboard," said the Indian Coast Guard.