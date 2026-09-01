ETV Bharat / international

Indian Citizen Among 12 Killed In Latest Russian Attacks On Ukraine: Zelenskyy

New Delhi: An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. In a social media post, Zelenskyy said that since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack," he said.

Apart from casualties, the barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine's capital region left dozens wounded, including three children, Associated Press reported, citing local authorities.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia began the attack at 6 pm (local time), using ballistic, cruise and anti-radar missiles, as well as 218 drones and decoys. About a third of the drones were reportedly jet-powered. The main targets were the Kyiv and Odesa regions, the air force said in a statement on Telegram.

The overnight strikes marked the sixth consecutive day of Russian attacks on Kyiv, following an unprecedented stretch of air raid alerts that began last week.

The warnings continued at a near-constant pace throughout the rest of the week, forming a sustained, multi-day barrage that has increasingly involved the use of fast, jet-powered drones. The relentless attacks have subjected Kyiv and its residents to prolonged danger and disruption, with strikes coming during both the nighttime and daytime hours.