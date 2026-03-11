ETV Bharat / international

Indian Charged In Singapore For Defaming Minister, Promoting Racial Ill Will

Singapore: A Singapore court on Wednesday charged an Indian national with defaming a senior minister and attempting to promote ill feelings between racial groups. Jay Ish'haq Rajoo, 59, is accused of defaming senior minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also a former prime minister, in a video posted on social media on August 2023.

He is also charged with attempting to promote feelings of ill will between racial groups through videos posted on social media, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported. The case marks the first criminal prosecution under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) since the law came into force in 2019.