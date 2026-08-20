ETV Bharat / international

Indian Caregiver In Israel Gets ‘Good Citizenship’ Certificate For Foiling Con Attempt

Jerusalem: An Indian caregiver has been presented with a certificate of appreciation for “good citizenship” by Israel Police after she helped foil a con attempt targeting a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor in the Carmel area.

At a ceremony on Wednesday at the Coastal District Police headquarters, investigators from the Haifa police station presented the certificate to Hira (Hiraben), who has been working as a nursing caregiver for the elderly woman, according to Walla news.

Despite having been in Israel for only a few months, Hiraben “demonstrated resourcefulness and courage” by calmly protecting the woman from an alleged con artist who arrived at her apartment disguised as a nurse from Clalit Health Services, it reported.