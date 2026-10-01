ETV Bharat / international

Captain Smit Machchhar Is Stable Now, Says Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia

Jerusalem/Dubai: Giving an update on the health condition of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, who fought off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said his condition is stable now.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Indian Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Machchhar. "He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition," the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.

"We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing," it added.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said the people of Israel are praying for Captain Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot who fought off his co-pilot’s mid-air attack to save the Israeli passengers aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

"In a moment of terror, he showed extraordinary courage. Today, our hearts are with him and his family," he said in a post on X.

In videos circulated on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

In his earlier statement, Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft. The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.

The pilot, believed to be an Omani national, who carried out the stabbing had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities, he said.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk on Wednesday.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had experienced an in-flight "altercation" and landed safely in Tabuk.

"The aircraft was successfully secured by on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for," it said.

The airline said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities and that all passengers were safe.

"At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation. We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts,” the airline said in a statement.

Tabuk airport authorities said the captain and first officer sustained injuries and were immediately transferred to a hospital for medical care. They added that passengers were provided with the necessary assistance at the terminal.

Israeli authorities feared a possible hijacking and scrambled Israeli Air Force fighter jets. The incident remains under investigation.

Hours later, the passengers returned to Tel Aviv on a flydubai rescue flight.

Several defence officials insisted on sending an Israeli rescue aircraft to bring the passengers to Israel.

However, Saudi authorities denied permission for an Israeli rescue aircraft, The Jerusalem Post reported.