ETV Bharat / international

Indian Business Delegation Visits China After A Five-Year Hiatus

Beijing: An Indian chambers of commerce delegation is currently visiting China to interact with their counterparts here, marking the first such visit after the five-year freeze in relations. A delegation of the Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is on a visit to Shanghai and China’s Jiangsu province, one of the most industrialised areas of China, from Mar 29 to April 4.

This is the first Indian trade delegation to visit China after the two countries normalised bilateral relations last year, after over five years of hiatus following the military standoff at Eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The relations were on the course of normalisation after the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2024 and 2025 on the sidelines of the BRICS and SCO summits.

The Indian Consulate General of Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, on Tuesday hosted a Business Round Table between the PHDCCI Delegation and leading companies and financial institutions from Eastern China to explore opportunities for collaboration with Indian businesses.

Welcoming the delegation, Mathur noted that India continues to emerge as the world’s fastest-growing major economy with one of the youngest demographics globally, creating immense opportunities for international partnerships and investments, a press release by the Consulate said.

During his address, Mathur emphasised India’s expanding prospects in several sunrise sectors, including New and Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles (EVs), connectivity and infrastructure development, as well as information and technology industries.

These sectors, he said, offer significant potential for collaboration between Indian and global companies seeking sustainable growth.

The visit of the PHDCCI delegation was designed to build stronger connections between Indian businesses and industry counterparts in Eastern China, particularly in Shanghai, the country’s commercial hub, as well as the rapidly growing provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, the press release said.