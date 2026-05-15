ETV Bharat / international

Indian Arrested At Sri Lanka Airport With Cocaine Worth LKR 108 Million

Colombo: A 60-year-old Indian national was arrested on Friday with cocaine worth 108 million Sri Lankan rupees at the Colombo airport, officials said. The suspect, a geologist by profession, arrived from Uganda via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight, said airport narcotics officials. He was concealing more than 2 kilograms of drugs in his luggage.

“During a thorough examination of the checked baggage of the passenger, customs officers uncovered approximately 2.15 kilograms of cocaine, meticulously concealed inside the luggage," an official statement said.