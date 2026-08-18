ETV Bharat / international

Indian Army Chief Gen Seth Meets Nepal's PM, Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest

Kathmandu: Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday called on Nepal's Prime Minister and Defence Minister Balendra Shah and discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen military ties.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present at the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar amid unease in ties between the two neighbours.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters related to bilateral interests and strengthening bilateral military relations, according to sources at the Prime Minister's secretariat.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shah held his first one-on-one meeting with Indian Ambassador Srivastava and emphasised the need to deepen the country's "historic relationship" with India.

In recent weeks, Shah has moved away from his self-imposed rule of avoiding one-on-one engagements with foreign ambassadors and senior visiting officials.

General Seth, who is on a four-day official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19 at the invitation of his Nepalese Army counterpart General Ashok Raj Sigdel, was conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ramchandra Paudel during a ceremony here on Monday.

Nepal and India have maintained a longstanding tradition since 1950 of conferring the honorary rank of General on each other’s army chiefs. The conferment of the honorary rank is part of a unique and time-honoured military tradition under which India and Nepal reciprocally confer the honorary rank of General on the chiefs of each other's armies.

General Seth also held bilateral talks with General Sigdel at Army Headquarters on Monday, discussing matters of mutual interest.