ETV Bharat / international

Indian Army Chief Dhiraj Seth Conferred Honorary Rank Of General Of Nepali Army By President Paudel

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, right, confers the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army upon Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 17, 2026 ( PTI )

Kathmandu: Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth was conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ramchandra Paudel during an investiture ceremony here on Monday. General Seth is on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19 at the invitation of his Nepalese Army counterpart General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Nepal Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and high officials of the Nepali Army and the government were present during the ceremony, according to a press release by the Secretariat of President Paudel.

The conferment of the honorary rank is part of a unique and time-honoured military tradition under which India and Nepal reciprocally confer the honorary rank of General on the chiefs of each other's armies.

The Indian Army said in a statement that the tradition is “more than a ceremonial honour” and is an institutional expression of “mutual trust, professional respect and military camaraderie” between the two armies.

“Sustained across successive generations of military leadership, the ceremony therefore represents both tradition and strategic continuity,” it said.

“It underscores the commitment of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army to preserve their distinctive military relationship while strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”