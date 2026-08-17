Indian Army Chief Dhiraj Seth Conferred Honorary Rank Of General Of Nepali Army By President Paudel
General Dhiraj Seth is visiting Nepal from August 17 to 19 following an invitation from his Nepalese Army counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel.
By PTI
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Kathmandu: Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth was conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ramchandra Paudel during an investiture ceremony here on Monday. General Seth is on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19 at the invitation of his Nepalese Army counterpart General Ashok Raj Sigdel.
Nepal Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and high officials of the Nepali Army and the government were present during the ceremony, according to a press release by the Secretariat of President Paudel.
The conferment of the honorary rank is part of a unique and time-honoured military tradition under which India and Nepal reciprocally confer the honorary rank of General on the chiefs of each other's armies.
The Indian Army said in a statement that the tradition is “more than a ceremonial honour” and is an institutional expression of “mutual trust, professional respect and military camaraderie” between the two armies.
“Sustained across successive generations of military leadership, the ceremony therefore represents both tradition and strategic continuity,” it said.
“It underscores the commitment of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army to preserve their distinctive military relationship while strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”
The Indian Army said the honour conferred on General Seth will “further reinforce the special bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Indian and Nepali Armies and reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the longstanding defence partnership between the two countries”.
General Seth also met General Sigdel at the Nepal Army headquarters on Monday, and the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral military relations.
General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army laid a wreath and paid solemn homage to Martyrs’ at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel. COAS called on General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army and Honorary General of Indian Army, at… pic.twitter.com/0rnu9dFnHd— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 17, 2026
The visit of the Indian Army chief to Nepal “reaffirms the unique and time-tested defence relations between India and Nepal, which are rooted in shared values, mutual trust, and enduring military-to-military ties”, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a post on X.
General Seth also met Ambassador Srivastava at the Indian Embassy, and the two discussed ways to further strengthen comprehensive relations between New Delhi and Kathmandu, the mission said. General Seth also handed over military and medical equipment to the Nepali Army on Monday.
He also planted a sapling at the premises of the Nepal Army Headquarters and received and inspected the guard of honour, according to a Nepali Army press release. “Gen. Seth's visit is expected to further strengthen the mutual trust and cooperation between the armies of Nepal and India,” it said.
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