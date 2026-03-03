ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Student Among 4 Killed In Texas Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Possible Extremist Links

Houston: A 21-year-old Indian-American student is among four killed in a shooting outside a bar in Austin that is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. Savitha Shan, an Austin native and a dual-degree senior at the University of Texas at Austin, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire in a crowded entertainment district on West Sixth Street on Sunday.

She was months away from graduation and was described by university officials as an outstanding student leader studying management information systems and economics. The identities of the two persons who died at the scene of the shooting have been confirmed by Chief Lisa Davis of the Austin police at a news conference on Monday afternoon. They are Ryder Harrington, 19, and Shan.

The Indian-American community in Texas is mourning after Shan was identified as one of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Austin. The killing has sent shockwaves through Austin’s sizable Indian diaspora, particularly among students and technology professionals in the city’s “Silicon Hills” corridor.

Heightened security concerns have emerged across the country after attacks on Iran this weekend by the United States and Israel, and retaliation by Iran. A spokesman for the University of Texas at Austin confirmed Shan was a student at the school and said her legal last name was Shanmugasundaram, according to school records, the New York Times reported.

The university’s president, Jim Davis, described her in a letter to campus as “a child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world.” Shan was a graduate of the Liberal Arts and Science Academy and was widely regarded as a high-achieving and community-oriented student.

Federal authorities, led by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, are investigating the attack for possible international or ideological links. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalised US citizen originally from Senegal, was killed by police at the scene.