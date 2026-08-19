ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Pia Dandiya Wins Democratic Nomination For Florida 22 District

Washington: Indian-American former school principal Pia Dandiya won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 22nd congressional district, setting up a contest with Republican Casey Askar, a veteran Marine, in the November elections. Dandiya bagged 68.6 per cent of the votes to defeat Kaysia Earley, a lawyer, who managed to gather 31.4 per cent.

“Thank you, FL-22, for believing in this campaign. I got into this race for my students, my son, and every kid growing up in this district who deserves a better future,” Dandiya said in a message on X. “Together, we will keep building a movement to lower costs, end corruption, and make Washington work for us again. I’m grateful to do it with you all,” she said.

The Democratic National Committee congratulated Dandiya on her victory in the primary election. “As an educator and longtime leader in her community, Pia has dedicated herself to expanding opportunity and fighting for working families. She is ready to fight in Congress to lower the costs of groceries, healthcare, and housing for South Florida families, the Committee said in a statement.