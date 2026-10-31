ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Led Firm To Build USD 8.4 Billion Deepwater Port Off Texas

Washington: The US has approved an application from an Indian-American-led firm, ST LNG, to build a deepwater liquefied natural gas (LNG) port off the coast of Texas at a cost of USD 8.2 billion.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced earlier this week that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) fast-tracked the deepwater port licensing process by completing the Final Environmental Impact Statement within 410 days as against five years. India-born Sharad Tak’s ST LNG deepwater port will be built approximately 10.4 miles offshore Matagorda, Texas.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the port coming online in 2029, a Department of Transportation statement said.

At full capacity, the port will include 20 platforms, four LNG floating storage units, four mooring systems, and 7.7 miles of pipeline, it said, adding that the port location is expected to move vessel traffic away from more congested onshore areas, reducing vessel collisions and safety risks.

By slashing red tape and modernising our licensing processes, the Trump Administration is delivering a massive economic boom for the people of Texas,” Duffy said.

The feed gas for the port will come from the Tres Palacios Natural Gas Storage and Trading Hub and the Williams Markham Gas Processing Plant through an existing Transco pipeline approximately 5.6 miles northeast of the port.