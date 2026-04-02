ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Lawyer Challenges Trump’s Order To End Birthright Citizenship

Washington: Smita Ghosh, an Indian-American lawyer’s brief to the Supreme Court as an amicus curiae, is shaping up the arguments in the case challenging US President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for certain people.

Ghosh, a senior appellate counsel at the Constitutional Accountability Centre, is part of a group of attorneys contesting before the US Supreme Court Trump’s executive order, signed on the first day in office after re-election as President in January.

The executive order seeks to end the birthright citizenship granted by the 14th Amendment. Before joining the Constitutional Accountability Centre (CAC), Ghosh was a Research Fellow at Georgetown University Law Centre, where she taught classes on immigration law and separation of powers.

She has also served as a Supreme Court Fellow at the US Sentencing Commission and a law clerk for Judge Victor Bolden in the US District Court for the District of Connecticut. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ghosh completed her undergraduate education in history at Swarthmore College, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, graduating with high honours.

She then pursued a Juris Doctor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where she graduated cum laude.

In addition to her legal training, Ghosh earned a PhD in legal history from the University of Pennsylvania. During her academic career, she was recognised as an Annenberg History Fellow and later as a Benjamin Franklin Fellow, highlighting her scholarly achievements.