ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Lawmakers Urge Diaspora To Enter Politics Amid Rise In Anti-India Sentiment

Washington: Indian-American lawmakers have urged members of the diaspora to consider contesting elections and taking a more active role in public life to make their voice heard amid increasing incidents of anti-India hate in parts of the US.

Addressing an event at Capitol Hill organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Tuesday, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Indian-Americans, despite being among the most educated and prosperous communities in the country, are "facing new challenges".

"There is the rise of anti-Hindu, anti-Indian, anti-Desi hate,” he said, urging community members to become more engaged in the political process.

“It's time to get more involved than you've ever been. You have to raise your voice. You have to speak up. You have to show up. You have to make sure that your voices are heard everywhere,” the Democrat lawmaker from Illinois said. Krishnamoorthi encouraged Indian-Americans to run for public office at all levels, irrespective of political affiliation.

"I want you to think about running for office, whether it's city council. I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. I don't care who you are. "There's an old saying in Washington DC, if you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu. And none of you can afford to be on the menu, nor can our families, nor can our interests," he said.

“I want you to consider running for city council. I want you to consider running for state house or state senate or for the US Congress, although not in my congressional district. But consider running for office and making sure your voice is heard,” Krishnamoorthi said.