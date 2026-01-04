ETV Bharat / international

Indian American Lawmakers Criticise Trump Over Venezuela

Venezuelans celebrate in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela. ( AP )

Washington: Indian American lawmakers sharply criticised President Donald Trump’s decision to use military force in Venezuela and his statement that the United States would “run” the country.

The six Indian American lawmakers — all from the opposition Democratic Party — warned that the move bypassed Congress, risked long-term instability, and undermined constitutional limits on presidential power.

Raja Krishnamoorthi, a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Maduro’s record did not justify unilateral military action. “Nicolás Maduro is an illegitimate dictator who has inflicted immense suffering on the Venezuelan people,” Krishnamoorthi said, “but that reality does not give any president a blank check to use military force without Congress.”

He said acting without authorisation and asserting US control over another sovereign nation amounted to an abuse of power. “By acting without congressional authorisation and publicly asserting US control over another sovereign nation, President Trump is abusing presidential power and undermining the Constitution’s separation of powers,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi called on the administration to immediately brief lawmakers. “The Administration must immediately account for the safety of US personnel, disclose whether there were any casualties, and fully and immediately brief Congress,” he said, adding that Trump’s statement that the US would run Venezuela committed the country to “open-ended responsibility” without approval.

He warned the move would “erode the rule of law, embolden Moscow and Beijing to push boundaries elsewhere, weaken America’s credibility, and ultimately make Americans less safe.”Suhas Subramanyam, Ranking Member of the Military and Foreign Affairs Oversight Subcommittee, said the operation contradicted Trump’s stated opposition to new wars.