ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Govt Employee Arrested For Holding 'Second, Full-Time Job'

New York: The US authorities have arrested an Indian-American government employee on charges of "grand larceny" for allegedly working a "second, full-time job" during the hours he was being paid to perform his official duties as a state employee.

Mehul Goswami, 39, a resident of Latham in New York, was arrested last week by a joint team of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Inspector General's Office.

"Goswami is accused of working a second job in the town of Malta while on the clock and working remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services. As a result, he allegedly stole in excess of USD 50,000 from the state of New York," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

He is arrested for "grand larceny in the 2nd degree (class C felony)", it said. If convicted, Goswami can face a maximum prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to USD 15,000 or double the financial gain.