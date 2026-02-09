ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Executive Honoured By UN Agency, Bahrain Chamber For Global Maritime Leadership

New York: A distinguished Indian-American maritime executive has been awarded for his leadership in the industry jointly by a UN agency and Bahrain’s leading industry chamber.

Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group, Dr SV Anchan, was honoured with the ACE Global Bridges 2026 Global Maritime Personality For Performance & Leadership Award by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) along with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Washington-based ACE Health Foundation. The award was presented at a special event hosted by the Bahrain Chamber on February 8.

In remarks at the ceremony, Anchan said he was honoured to stand alongside leaders “strengthening connections, deepening partnerships, and building meaningful collaboration together. Events like this inspire all of us, as business leaders, to contribute more, work harder, and raise our respective flags even higher across our industries.”

He vowed to continue working “relentlessly to transform these opportunities into tangible, real outcomes—day by day.” At the event, Anchan recalled his previous visits to Bahrain going as far back as 2001, and the active role he played in the United Nations Oil-for-Food Programme, initiated in the aftermath of the Iraq–Kuwait war.

"I had the privilege of supervising the first vessel and thereafter that sailed under this programme in this region, making my professional association with Bahrain both meaningful and historic,” he said.

Anchan stressed that Bahrain acts as a critical link between the US 5th Fleet and the commercial shipping industry to ensure the safety and security of vessels in the region including Gulf of Aden.

He noted that Bahrain naturally emerges as a global partner, particularly in the maritime sector, owing to its strategic strong maritime foundation and geographical location, emphasizing that potential for Bahrain in this segment is unlimited.

“And I say this not merely because I come from a third-generation maritime family, but because history clearly shows that no nation has achieved lasting economic success without maritime strength as a core pillar. In contrast, countries that have ignored maritime development have seen their global economic standing shrink over time. That speaks volume of Bahrain’s vision and history,” he said.

In a unique and historic achievement last year, Anchan was appointed to the Board of Directors of the prestigious American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association, Inc (the American Club). Significantly, Anchan is the only Indian-American executive to be appointed to the 20-member Board of Directors of the prestigious American Club.