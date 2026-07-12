ETV Bharat / international

Indian American Ex-Google Executive Shot Dead In US; Husband Held

Washington: Indian American Sheetal Wrzesien, a former Google executive, was shot dead by her husband in Cobb County in Georgia in the US, a local media report said.

Wrzesien’s son Jason was injured in the shootout that took place at the couple’s home at Laurel Creek Trail. The accused, 56-year-old Kirk B Wrzesien, was arrested on Tuesday night from the family’s residence in Cobb County, near Atlanta.

Joanne Anderson, who has lived on the street for more than 20 years and raised her daughter there, said she was caught off guard by the commotion, Atlanta News First reported. “I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know if someone had a heart attack or what had happened,” Anderson said.