ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Couple Gives USD 5.5 Million For Healthcare Infra In US

Houston: A prominent Indian-American entrepreneur couple has donated USD 5.5 million to expand medical services in the Greater Houston area and its suburb in the US. The donation by Brij Agarwal and his wife, Sunita Agarwal, will support clinical programmes at St Luke’s Health–Sugar Land Hospital and help establish a nearby Primary Care Community Clinic in a city with limited access to primary healthcare.

According to hospital officials, the donation is the largest single gift in the hospital’s history. In recognition, the hospital’s main patient tower and pavilion will be renamed in honour of the Agrawals. The couple, longtime Sugar Land residents, have combined business success with philanthropy focused on healthcare, education and community development.

Brij Agrawal, a native of Chhattisgarh, moved to Houston in 1979 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Houston. The latest donation adds to the family’s longstanding record of philanthropy in the Houston region. The Agrawals have previously contributed USD 1 million in 2022 to the University of Houston at Sugar Land to support manufacturing education and research facilities.

The varsity has named the building’s ground-floor auditorium, the Brij and Sunita Agrawal Auditorium, in the couple’s honour. He credits his experience at the varsity for providing him with the foundation to launch and sustain a successful career as the CEO and President of VKC Group. Earlier, the family had also contributed to healthcare initiatives at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.