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Indian-American Candidate For New York Attorney General Saritha Komatireddy Concedes Defeat

FILE - Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy ( X@sarithaforny )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New York: Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy, who had President Donald Trump’s endorsement, conceded defeat in the midterm elections, saying public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain. Komatireddy, Republican, was in the race for New York Attorney General against Democrat incumbent Letitia James.

“I am deeply grateful to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, and everyday New Yorkers who believed in our campaign and our vision for a safer and stronger New York. I’m proud of the campaign we ran,” Komatireddy said in a post on X. Komatireddy said her campaign showed that politics does not have to be about division and hate, which brought people together.

"Ultimately, that’s what public office is about – public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain. Whatever I do moving forward will be about exactly that – serving others and making New York safer,” she said. Komatireddy, who has been endorsed by Trump, made a mark in the pre-election debate with James.