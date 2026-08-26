ETV Bharat / international

Indian-American Advocacy Group Warns $103,265 H1-B Fees Hike Will Shift High-value Jobs Out Of US

An Indian-American advocacy group has voiced concern over the proposed USD 103,265 additional fees for H1-B work visas, saying the move would push US jobs overseas.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said an extraordinary fee could make legitimate hiring economically impractical and unintentionally encourage companies to place high-value jobs overseas.

The FIIDS statement came a day after the Department of Homeland Security proposed an additional USD 103,265 fee for all H1-B visa cap-subject applications, including those eligible for the advanced degree exemption.

“We recognise that DHS and USCIS need adequate resources to protect national security, prevent fraud and administer legal immigration. But a USD 103,265 H-1B fee could choke cash-strapped startups, while companies hiring thousands of H-1B workers could face hundreds of millions of dollars -- and potentially close to a billion dollars -- in additional costs,” Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy, FIIDS said in a statement shared on X.