ETV Bharat / international

Indian Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant To Assist In Sri Lanka’s Flood Rescue Efforts

A resident wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in Malwana on the outskirts of Colombo on November 28, 2025. ( AFP )

Colombo: Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant would be deployed in Sri Lanka’s flood rescue operations, officials said on Friday. The indigenous aircraft carrier had recently docked in Colombo for port calls on November 25-26 as part of preparations for the International Fleet Review 2025, scheduled for November 30, the Sri Lankan Navy said.

The Ministry of Defence officials said that INS Vikrant was formally requested for the use of its aircraft for ongoing rescue and relief operations amid severe weather conditions caused by the cyclonic storm Ditwah which hit the eastern Trincomalee area.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to floods and landslides in the island nation has risen to 56 and 21 remain missing as it announced a public holiday on Friday other than for those involved in essential services.

At least 46 deaths have been recorded within the past 72 hours as adverse weather conditions continue to affect the island, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said. In view of the emergency situation, the government declared Friday as a public holiday other than for those involved in essential services. Disaster management officials said that 43,991 people from 12,313 families have been affected by the extreme weather conditions.