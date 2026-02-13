ETV Bharat / international

Indian Air Force Conducted An "In-Situ" Exercise With The Royal Thai Air Force In The Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi: In a major move on defence cooperation between India and Thailand on maritime security, joint exercise, strategic convergence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an "In-situ" Exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the Indian Ocean Region from 09 to 12 February 2026, strengthening military cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries.

The bilateral engagement between the two countries was executed in the form of an air combat training exercise, featuring Su-30MKI multirole fighters from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and SAAB Gripen jets from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), stated a PIB press release.

Extended range operations by the IAF aircraft over the maritime domain were ensured by the IAF IL-78 mid-air refuelling tankers. The exercise was conducted under the enhanced surveillance and command capabilities of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft from the IAF and Ground Control Interception (GCI) element from the RTAF.

The IAF participating forces operated from airbases in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while the Thai Gripens operated from airbases in Thailand.