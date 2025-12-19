ETV Bharat / international

Indian Agencies Trace Bangladesh Violence To ISI’s Digital Network And Proxies

An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Just moments after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a top leader of the Bangladesh student uprising, ISI-backed social media handles became active to spread fake propaganda, which eventually led to the violence in the country.

Indian agencies found that many ISI-backed handles were active in large numbers, spreading fake information which clearly had a strong anti-India fervour. The primary aim of the ISI was to ensure that Bangladesh descends into chaos, and this is similar to the pattern one saw during the students’ uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, officials say.

The ISI had all this pre-planned and had even instructed the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, the Islamic Chhatra Shibir (ICS), not to lead the agitation. As per the plan, the ISI would spread the propaganda and fake narrative through its social media handles based in Pakistan. The Jamaat and its affiliates were told only to fuel the violence by using this propaganda.

The ISI’s thinking was that even if there were to be an election in February, it did not want the Jamaat to be seen as the party which led the agitation. In the build-up to such a large agitation that was so close to the elections, there was a lot of planning that had taken place. The ISI activated all the radical groups it controls in Bangladesh. These are the persons who were at the front while the Jamaat and its students’ wing stood behind and controlled the violence that was taking place . While the ISI planned the entire unrest, it was Pakistan’s digital network which did the majority of the work.