India Woos Nepal With Rs 15,000 Crore Economic Package As China Seeks To Expand Its Footprint
India offers IIT offshore campus and cross-border special economic zones for export-oriented manufacturing among many other measures.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Nepal an economic package worth Rs 15,000 crore and deeper integration with the fast-growing Indian economy during Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah’s visit, underlining how people-to-people movement and trade linkages remain the stabilising factor in a delicate relationship.
This is Shah’s first bilateral visit since he took over as Prime Minister in March this year and comes as China has continued to woo him with connectivity packages and economic assistance, while pushing for a visit by Shah to China.
The outreach underlines the effort by India to deepen economic interdependencies under the new Prime Minister, whose China policy is yet to come into full view.
The highly anticipated visit has allowed New Delhi to engage with the rapper-turned-politician, a political newbie, who defeated deeply entrenched political interests via an outreach to Nepal's youth in elections this March.
New Delhi, which has long had ties with Nepal's older generation of politicians, rolled out the red carpet for the 36-year-old, who in his first months in power shunned meetings with envoys, including India's, and chose the US for his maiden overseas visit to the UN General Assembly.
New Delhi has spared little to engage with Shah as it seeks to boost India-Nepal ties despite challenges including overlapping border claims, water sharing and Beijing's interest in boosting ties with Kathmandu.
"Today, through our discussions over the past few hours, I have sensed his clear vision and commitment toward the future of Nepal and the India-Nepal relationship," said Modi at a joint press interaction with Shah.
The two leaders' discussion went beyond the designated time after the Nepalese Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Highlighting the religious and cultural connection, Modi said the two countries had the "blessings of Mother Sita, Lord Ram, and Lord Buddha" and offered a future vision of economic integration, shared prosperity and greater people-to-people linkages.
The two leaders virtually flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in Nepal as the Indian Prime Minister proposed a greater focus on road, rail and border connectivity projects.
He also announced Nepal would have access to Kandla and Paradip ports to "streamline transit trade," which could boost Nepal's exports to Asia, Africa and Europe. Nepal, which has been seeking greater access to Indian ports, already uses Haldia, and Visakhapatnam ports.
The Prime Ministers virtually laid the foundation stone for new Integrated Check Posts at three locations in India and Nepal, inaugurated a cross-border motorable bridge between India and Nepal and laid the foundation for the Arun hydroelectric project.
"I am confident that these efforts—focused on enhancing trade, connectivity, and investment—will provide new momentum to Nepal’s economic development," said Modi.
List of outcomes (19 in total) : PM @narendramodi’s meeting with PM @ShahBalen of Nepal during his State Visit to India ⬇️ https://t.co/utkpLa5Y2O— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 23, 2026
They also agreed to set up cross-border special economic zones/parks for export-oriented manufacturing near the India-Nepal border.
The bilateral aid for reconstruction in particular is expected to help Nepal as Shah has sought to balance the finances needed to reconstruct the flood-affected parts of Nepal from building roads to transmission lines and border infrastructure with the country's fiscal deficit.
The devastating floods in August, which started at Nepal's border with China, killed at least 1,455 people with 5,285 people going missing, according to Nepal government figures released in October. The Nepal government had estimated that total recovery and reconstruction would cost around $4.7 billion.
According to a joint vision entitled Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership, India will extend development assistance of INR 15,000 crores consisting of a grant assistance of Rs 3,500 crores for post-disaster reconstruction and new infrastructure projects in Nepal. India is offering a Line of Credit of Rs 11,500 crores for energy sector projects. The joint vision said that specific projects and other details would be finalised through mutual consultations.
Additionally the two countries also agreed to institutionalise real-time, two-way sharing of hydro-meteorological data, glacial lake monitoring, and early warning to better prepare for any future disasters as climate change has led to melting of glaciers in the Himalayas.
The announcements underline the importance of Nepal in India's neighbourhood policy even as ties with another neighbour - Bangladesh, are going through a challenging phase. While India and Nepal already have deep people-to-people linkages with their economies deeply integrated through trade and electricity, the challenge for India is to continue engaging with its neighbour as it is wooed by China, which is also offering connectivity projects, disaster relief and grants and loans.
Shah's China policy is yet to come into full view. According to reports from Nepal, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming has been meeting Nepali officials in order to plan a visit by Shah to China.
While Shah has not shown much public interest in China's Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing's grand infrastructure and connectivity project, he has taken Chinese sensitivities into account. In August, Nepal moved an international conference on Tibetan studies at Kathmandu University online as Beijing is sensitive to anything related to Tibet.
Instead, Shah's focus has been on domestic policies since his Rastriya Swatantra Party came to power with a landslide victory in the general election.
He has in particular promised to represent a younger generation of Nepalese, unhappy with entrenched politics in Nepal and seeking greater employment at home instead of needing to immigrate to India and other countries for work.
In keeping with this focus, Shah spoke of employment and the youth in his remarks during a press joint interaction with Modi, underlining that his focus remained on the constituency that brought him to power.
"We are clear that the outcomes of the understanding that we reached today, and the projects must translate into prosperity in the fields of our farmers, employment and opportunity in the hands of our youth," said Shah at the joint press briefing.
The opening of an IIT offshore campus is expected to strengthen educational links with Shah inviting Indian students to visit India.
Ties between Nepal and India have gone through many challenging periods but the close economic integration and people-to-people links apart from the cultural and religious connect have ensured continuity in ties.
The linkages between India and Nepal are deep and varied, The two countries have more than 40 bilateral institutional mechanisms covering areas such as border management, security issues, trade, power sector cooperation, cooperation in water resources, railways and energy. Since 2006, India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, has provided Lines of Credit worth $750 million to Nepal, funding roads, transmission lines and hydropower projects.
But challenges also remain in the bilateral relationship. Nepal claims Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani areas, which India considers its own
While Shah in Parliament said that the border issues over these areas could be addressed through dialogue, Kathmandu also objected to India and China this year going ahead with trade and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage through the Lipulekh Pass without consulting Nepal.
Distrust has also haunted water sharing between the two countries, with Kathmandu often expressing its desire to renegotiate treaties like the Kosi agreement.
"All outstanding matters, including those related to water resources, energy, trade & commerce and boundary, are to be resolved through mutual discussion and dialogue," the joint vision document said.
Still, the challenge will also be to ensure continued engagement with the Shah government going forward even as his foreign policy develops and in timely delivery of projects to maintain the momentum created from Shah's visit to India.