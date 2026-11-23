ETV Bharat / international

India Woos Nepal With Rs 15,000 Crore Economic Package As China Seeks To Expand Its Footprint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, greets Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his arrival at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. ( AP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Nepal an economic package worth Rs 15,000 crore and deeper integration with the fast-growing Indian economy during Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah’s visit, underlining how people-to-people movement and trade linkages remain the stabilising factor in a delicate relationship.

This is Shah’s first bilateral visit since he took over as Prime Minister in March this year and comes as China has continued to woo him with connectivity packages and economic assistance, while pushing for a visit by Shah to China.

The outreach underlines the effort by India to deepen economic interdependencies under the new Prime Minister, whose China policy is yet to come into full view.

The highly anticipated visit has allowed New Delhi to engage with the rapper-turned-politician, a political newbie, who defeated deeply entrenched political interests via an outreach to Nepal's youth in elections this March.

New Delhi, which has long had ties with Nepal's older generation of politicians, rolled out the red carpet for the 36-year-old, who in his first months in power shunned meetings with envoys, including India's, and chose the US for his maiden overseas visit to the UN General Assembly.

New Delhi has spared little to engage with Shah as it seeks to boost India-Nepal ties despite challenges including overlapping border claims, water sharing and Beijing's interest in boosting ties with Kathmandu.

"Today, through our discussions over the past few hours, I have sensed his clear vision and commitment toward the future of Nepal and the India-Nepal relationship," said Modi at a joint press interaction with Shah.

The two leaders' discussion went beyond the designated time after the Nepalese Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Highlighting the religious and cultural connection, Modi said the two countries had the "blessings of Mother Sita, Lord Ram, and Lord Buddha" and offered a future vision of economic integration, shared prosperity and greater people-to-people linkages.

The two leaders virtually flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in Nepal as the Indian Prime Minister proposed a greater focus on road, rail and border connectivity projects.

He also announced Nepal would have access to Kandla and Paradip ports to "streamline transit trade," which could boost Nepal's exports to Asia, Africa and Europe. Nepal, which has been seeking greater access to Indian ports, already uses Haldia, and Visakhapatnam ports.

The Prime Ministers virtually laid the foundation stone for new Integrated Check Posts at three locations in India and Nepal, inaugurated a cross-border motorable bridge between India and Nepal and laid the foundation for the Arun hydroelectric project.

"I am confident that these efforts—focused on enhancing trade, connectivity, and investment—will provide new momentum to Nepal’s economic development," said Modi.

They also agreed to set up cross-border special economic zones/parks for export-oriented manufacturing near the India-Nepal border.

The bilateral aid for reconstruction in particular is expected to help Nepal as Shah has sought to balance the finances needed to reconstruct the flood-affected parts of Nepal from building roads to transmission lines and border infrastructure with the country's fiscal deficit.

The devastating floods in August, which started at Nepal's border with China, killed at least ‌1,455 people with 5,285 people going missing, according to Nepal government figures released in October. The Nepal government had estimated that total recovery and reconstruction would cost around $4.7 billion.

According to a joint vision entitled Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership, India will extend development assistance of INR 15,000 crores consisting of a grant assistance of Rs 3,500 crores for post-disaster reconstruction and new infrastructure projects in Nepal. India is offering a Line of Credit of Rs 11,500 crores for energy sector projects. The joint vision said that specific projects and other details would be finalised through mutual consultations.