ETV Bharat / international

'India To Work For Secure World Where Voice Of Global South Is Heard': Jaishankar Launches India’s UNSC Bid For 2028-29 Term

United Nations: India will work for a secure, peaceful and equitable world where the voice of the Global South is heard in equal measure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. Jaishankar made these remarks as he launched India's official campaign for a non-permanent seat at the UNSC for the 2028–29 term.

He outlined in detail India’s approach to the United Nations, emphasising that it is rooted in ‘Shanti: Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust, Integrity’ as he launched India’s campaign for the two-year tenure at an event in the UN headquarters attended by UN Ambassadors, diplomats and officials.

“India's focus will be on working for a secure, peaceful, and equitable world-a world where the voice of the Global South is heard in equal measure. A world where peacekeeping is ready for contemporary and future challenges. A world where multilateralism reflects contemporary realities and provides effective solutions, not remaining a bystander," he said.

"A world where the promise of technology is fully realised while safeguarding against its misuse and misapplication. A world as well whose oceans are safe and secure, so that maritime lifelines are not threatened," Jaishankar added.

"A world where the scourge of terrorism is countered by choking the resources that feed it, and a world where climate action and climate justice, clean energy transitions, and sustainable growth hold value," he said on Monday.

Jaishankar will also meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres later in the day. He had undertaken an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10 and arrived in New York over the weekend.

From New York, he will go to Brussels on July 14-15, where he will attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts. Elections for the 2028-29 term will be held in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group.