ETV Bharat / international

India Will Exercise Right To Defend Itself Against Terror: EAM Slams Pak At UNGA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivers India’s statement at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, September 26, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Calling Pakistan a “serial practitioner of terrorism”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that arguments invoked by the neighbouring country to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences will not stand.

He also highlighted India's concerns over attacks on seafarers in international waters, terming such acts as “simply unacceptable".

In his address to the General Debate at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said India will not hesitate to exercise its right to defend against terrorism. “Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised,” Jaishankar said, adding that “friendship and goodwill cannot co-exist with terrorism".

“Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this Assembly,” Jaishankar said, in a veiled reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had raised the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN on Friday. Sharif also raised the issue of Indus Waters Treaty, which India has said will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism.

Jaishankar told world leaders that a persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. “That this could be state-sponsored, with a cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order,” he said.

He called for governments indulging in such practices to be held accountable. “There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered,” he said.

During his address, Jaishankar also urged world leaders that "endless war must now give way to an end to conflict," expressing concern over the ongoing hostilities in the Gulf and referring to the situation in Ukraine as "equally troubling".

Referring to the Gulf conflict, Jaishankar said the world is witnessing a conflict that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. "We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities,” he said.

The minister said that the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers transiting international waterways is “simply unacceptable".

“India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce,” he said.

“There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf, and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as indeed have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar said.

He told the session that India has joined Liberia and 23 other partners in an initiative to rally global public opinion against such unwarranted targeting.