India Will Exercise Right To Defend Itself Against Terror: EAM Slams Pak At UNGA
Jaishankar calls targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers transiting international waterways 'simply unacceptable'
Published : September 27, 2026 at 8:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Calling Pakistan a “serial practitioner of terrorism”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that arguments invoked by the neighbouring country to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences will not stand.
He also highlighted India's concerns over attacks on seafarers in international waters, terming such acts as “simply unacceptable".
In his address to the General Debate at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar said India will not hesitate to exercise its right to defend against terrorism. “Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised,” Jaishankar said, adding that “friendship and goodwill cannot co-exist with terrorism".
“Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this Assembly,” Jaishankar said, in a veiled reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had raised the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN on Friday. Sharif also raised the issue of Indus Waters Treaty, which India has said will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism.
Jaishankar told world leaders that a persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. “That this could be state-sponsored, with a cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order,” he said.
He called for governments indulging in such practices to be held accountable. “There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered,” he said.
During his address, Jaishankar also urged world leaders that "endless war must now give way to an end to conflict," expressing concern over the ongoing hostilities in the Gulf and referring to the situation in Ukraine as "equally troubling".
Referring to the Gulf conflict, Jaishankar said the world is witnessing a conflict that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. "We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities,” he said.
The minister said that the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers transiting international waterways is “simply unacceptable".
“India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce,” he said.
“There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf, and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as indeed have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar said.
He told the session that India has joined Liberia and 23 other partners in an initiative to rally global public opinion against such unwarranted targeting.
“We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour.”
India and Liberia announced on Friday the establishment of the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers, a landmark maritime initiative launched amid continued attacks on commercial shipping.
His remarks came days after an attack on Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, in which an Indian sailor lost his life. Earlier, a Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia was struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. An Indian crew member went missing after that incident.
A significant number of Indian seafarers serve onboard both Indian-flagged and foreign-flagged vessels operating in or transiting through these regions, exposing them to associated maritime security risks.
Jaishankar said the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth year, "is equally concerning,” and referred to comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, saying "endless war must give way now to an end to war.”
Jaishankar said India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace. “Even as this is underway, there is an urgent need to address the security of seafarers, and supply of food grains and energy. India is prepared to do everything possible to ameliorate this situation, especially with regard to food and energy security,” he said.
India also voiced regret over the violence in West Asia and stressed Two State solution for lasting peace in Mideast.
Underlining that peace is not just the absence of war, Jaishankar said, “If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures, then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step to push us over.”
On AI, he said it “will be very much part of our partnership agenda, with the Global South".
“We view AI as a transformational driver for human empowerment, economic prosperity and population-scale problem solving. We believe in the right of each nation to shape its ecosystem, with the development of its own models, and deployment strategies, consistent with its national goals and priorities,” he added.
India hosted the AI Impact Summit this February, gathering together the best minds on that subject.
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