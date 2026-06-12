ETV Bharat / international

India Warns Citizens In Canada Against Fraud Callers Claiming To Be Consulate Officials

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Ottawa: The Indian mission in Canada has issued an advisory warning Indian citizens against scam calls about visas, immigration status and job offers by fraudsters claiming to be consulate officials. In a post on X on Thursday, the Consulate General of India, Toronto, said that Indian nationals in the country continue to receive "spoofing calls" from "unscrupulous elements", who have occasionally claimed to be officials from the consulate. These calls are often about Canadian visas, Permanent Residence, immigration status, job offers, among other things, it said.