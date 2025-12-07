ETV Bharat / international

India Votes in Favour Of UNGA Resolution Renewing UNRWA Mandate For 3 Years

New Delhi: India voted in favour at the United Nations General Assembly to renew the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for the next three years.

The resolution under "Assistance to Palestine refugees" secured 151 votes in support, with 10 countries opposing it and 14 abstaining.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini welcomed the outcome, saying he "saluted the overwhelming vote" and noted that it "reflects the broad solidarity of people across the world with Palestine Refugees. It is also an acknowledgement of the international community's responsibility to support the humanitarian and human development needs of Palestine Refugees pending a just and lasting solution to their decades-long plight."