India Voices Support For Afghanistan's Sovereignty, Unity And Territorial Integrity
India remains committed to the well-being of the Afghan people and supports the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy said.
By PTI
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Monday voiced support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, saying it remains committed to the welfare of the Afghan people.
An Indian delegation led by Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar and JS (PAI) Dr M Suresh Kumar highlighted New Delhi's stance during the 8th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan hosted by Russia in Moscow.
The forum was attended by officials from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi led his country's delegation. Belarus and Egypt attended as guests.
Индийская делегация в составе Чрезвычайного и Полномочного Посла Индии в России г-на Виная Кумара (@vkumar1969) и совместного секретаря (отдел Пакистана, Афганистана и Ирана) д-ра М. Суреша Кумара приняла участие в 8-х консультациях в «московском формате» по Афганистану, организованных Министерством иностранных дел России 5 октября 2026 года в Москве. Исходя из давней дружбы с Афганистаном, Индия остаётся приверженной благополучию афганского народа и поддерживает суверенитет, единство и территориальную целостность Афганистана. @PMOindia @MEAIndia @PIB_India @ANI @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) October 5, 2026
"Based on its long-standing friendship with Afghanistan, India remains committed to the welfare of Afghan people and supports Afghan sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the Embassy of India in Russia said in a post on X.
During the meeting, participants reaffirmed that there is no alternative to developing cooperation with Kabul on an equal and mutually beneficial basis and supporting Afghanistan’s integration into the global economy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said that participants called on the international community to provide regular humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, stressing that such aid must not be politicised.
In his address, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the forum brings together countries that have a stake in establishing and maintaining equal and mutually beneficial partnership with the Afghan people.
"It offers an opportunity to hold a substantive discussion of matters related to providing international assistance to Afghanistan and, importantly, to do so in conjunction with Kabul," he said.
Lavrov said that August 2026 marked the "fifth anniversary of Afghanistan’s liberation from two decades of Western occupation."
"The vast military machine of the US and its NATO allies crumbled in the face of the Afghan people’s fighting spirit and determination, forcing the occupiers to flee," he added.
Lavrov lauded Afghanistan's "uncompromising fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups" and its efforts to combat drug trafficking.
Noting that hundreds of militants have been eliminated and several high-profile terror attacks have been foiled, he said that helping strengthen Kabul’s counterterrorism capabilities by providing material and expert assistance and maintaining contacts between intelligence and law enforcement agencies meets the interests of everyone.
“The Afghan economy continues to develop despite the harsh sanctions pressure from Western countries, which, under the pretext of protecting human rights, have severed the Islamic Emirate off from the international financial system and seized its national banking assets,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.
“The Afghan authorities reaffirmed their commitment to regional energy projects, including the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) trunk gas pipeline, implemented a tax reform, strengthened anti-corruption legislation, and revived industry,” he said.
He said Russia will continue to provide regular humanitarian aid, and another batch will arrive in Afghanistan in the coming months.
He also said that the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries under any pretext whatsoever is categorically unacceptable.
"As we know from history, the presence of this kind carries the risk of destabilisation and heightened tensions and conflict. We have seen no other outcome from this kind of presence over the past several decades," Lavrov said.
The Moscow format was established in 2017, with the participation of special representatives from 11 countries, including Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, and Pakistan.
The main goal of the forum is to promote national reconciliation in Afghanistan and to ensure the fastest establishment of peace in the country.
On the sidelines of the event, Lavrov held separate talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi and discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation and working together in international and regional forums.
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