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India Voices Support For Afghanistan's Sovereignty, Unity And Territorial Integrity

An Indian delegation led by Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar and JS (PAI) Dr M Suresh Kumar highlighted New Delhi's stance during the 8th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan hosted by Russia in Moscow. ( @IndEmbMoscow via X )

New Delhi: India on Monday voiced support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, saying it remains committed to the welfare of the Afghan people.

An Indian delegation led by Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar and JS (PAI) Dr M Suresh Kumar highlighted New Delhi's stance during the 8th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan hosted by Russia in Moscow.

The forum was attended by officials from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi led his country's delegation. Belarus and Egypt attended as guests.

"Based on its long-standing friendship with Afghanistan, India remains committed to the welfare of Afghan people and supports Afghan sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the Embassy of India in Russia said in a post on X.

During the meeting, participants reaffirmed that there is no alternative to developing cooperation with Kabul on an equal and mutually beneficial basis and supporting Afghanistan’s integration into the global economy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that participants called on the international community to provide regular humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, stressing that such aid must not be politicised.

In his address, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the forum brings together countries that have a stake in establishing and maintaining equal and mutually beneficial partnership with the Afghan people.

"It offers an opportunity to hold a substantive discussion of matters related to providing international assistance to Afghanistan and, importantly, to do so in conjunction with Kabul," he said.

Lavrov said that August 2026 marked the "fifth anniversary of Afghanistan’s liberation from two decades of Western occupation."

"The vast military machine of the US and its NATO allies crumbled in the face of the Afghan people’s fighting spirit and determination, forcing the occupiers to flee," he added.