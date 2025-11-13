ETV Bharat / international

India ‘Very Measured, Cautious And Very Professional’ In Red Fort Explosion Investigation: Marco Rubio

New York: India has been “very measured, cautious and very professional” in the way it is carrying out the investigation into the car explosion near Red Fort, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as he emphasized that “clearly it was a terrorist attack” and Washington has "offered to help" but New Delhi is "very capable" in these investigations.

“Yeah. I mean, we’re aware – yeah, we’re aware of the potential that that holds. But I think the Indians are – need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation,” Rubio said Wednesday in remarks to the press in Hamilton, Canada.

“That investigation continues. Clearly, it was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people. But I think they’re doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation, and I think when they have facts, they’ll release those facts,” Rubio said.

Rubio, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Niagara, was asked about the Red Fort explosion in Delhi and how concerned he was about rising tensions between India and Pakistan, against the backdrop of the fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year when Delhi had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“So, but clearly, I mean, we’re aware of the potential that it has, and so we spoke about that a little bit today – the potential that it has to become something broader. But I think we’re going to wait and see what their investigation reveals,” Rubio said.

He added that the US has offered to help, but “I think they’re very capable in these investigations. They don’t need our help. They’re doing a good job, and I thought they were very measured and professional in how they’ve approached it, as they usually are.”