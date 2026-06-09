ETV Bharat / international

India 'Valuable' Partner For South Africa In 'Turbulent Times': Analyst

Johannesburg: India is a "valuable" partner for South Africa in navigating "turbulent times" toward a more inclusive multipolar world, the head of a leading South African research institution has said.

Phapano Phasha, the chairperson of The Centre for Alternative Political and Economic Thought, said this view is based on the role played by India within and beyond the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India. The Quad, he said, is expected to work as a systemic stabiliser in today’s fractured world.

He said that India has emerged as a "quintessential bridge-builder and balancer in contemporary global affairs. It maintains strategic autonomy, a policy rooted in its Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) heritage, by engaging multiple platforms without formal alliances."

In an opinion piece in the Sunday Independent, the analyst said that this approach allows India to advance its national interests while positioning itself as a voice for the Global South and a reliable partner for the West. He said that New Delhi’s "unique positioning" in the global economy enables it to act as a bridge between the North and the South.

"India has all the potential to reshape the weakening global order and steer it towards a fairer global governance,” Phasha said. “India, since the NAM, has always nudged the global conversations towards global governance and the rule of law. In times when the international order is under a free fall, India has, yet again, a chance to play a key role through Quad (and beyond), in redesigning the global governance by acting as a bridge through restraint and economic resilience,” he added.