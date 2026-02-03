ETV Bharat / international

'America First Victory': Trade Deal With India To Benefit American Farmers, Says US Secy Of Agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes his remarks in the visitor book in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, February 14, 2025. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Under the new India-United States trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump, more American farm products will be exported to India's massive market helping reduce America’s vast agricultural trade deficit with India, US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins said on Tuesday.

Trump on Monday announced lowering of tariffs on India from 50 percent to 18 percent while adding that India would reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States, to zero. The US President further said that India would buy $500 billion dollars worth of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and “many other products”. He claimed that India had agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.

PM Modi, while thanking the US President “on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement”, said the deal “benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation”.

US-India Deal To Benefit American Farmers

Following the announcement of the US-India deal by the leaders, US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins said the deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America.

In a post on X, Rollins wrote, “Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. The new US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America. In 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India’s growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today’s deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ages”.