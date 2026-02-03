'America First Victory': Trade Deal With India To Benefit American Farmers, Says US Secy Of Agriculture
Rollins said the deal will export more US products to India's massive market and help reduce the vast agricultural trade deficit with India.
New Delhi: Under the new India-United States trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump, more American farm products will be exported to India's massive market helping reduce America’s vast agricultural trade deficit with India, US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins said on Tuesday.
Trump on Monday announced lowering of tariffs on India from 50 percent to 18 percent while adding that India would reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States, to zero. The US President further said that India would buy $500 billion dollars worth of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and “many other products”. He claimed that India had agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.
PM Modi, while thanking the US President “on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement”, said the deal “benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation”.
PM Modi, while thanking the US President "on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement", said the deal "benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation".
US-India Deal To Benefit American Farmers
Following the announcement of the US-India deal by the leaders, US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins said the deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America.
In a post on X, Rollins wrote, “Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. The new US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America. In 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India’s growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today’s deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ages”.
Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers.
New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America.
Top American leaders said the trade deal with India will also help counter Russian aggression.
“Congratulations to President Trump for a superb accomplishment on today’s trade agreement with India,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch said in a post on X Monday.
He said he is “very glad to learn that the world’s oldest and largest democracy has agreed to reduce trade barriers with the United States.” Describing India as a “close partner” of the US, with a prominent diaspora in America, Risch said New Delhi is an integral partner in countering China's “malign influence" in the Indo-Pacific.
“Now, under this new agreement India has pledged to buy American. It will also help the US counter Russian aggression and in its work to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine by cutting off India’s support of the Russian energy sector,” Risch said.
“America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for agriculture,” she said.
Describing Trump as "Dealmaker in Chief”, Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum said the US President “continues to bring in record investment from U.S. energy purchases. This is energy diplomacy at work, strengthening international relationships and bolstering the US economy!” In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced Monday morning that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.
Senator Lindsey Graham said India “has more than earned” this reduction.
“Well played, President Trump. I think your message about ending this war -- by having (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s customers who prop up his war machine have to recalculate -- is working,” Graham said on X.
