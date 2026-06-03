ETV Bharat / international

Indo-US Trade Deal Almost Done, Just 1 Pc Sticking Points Under Discussion: Ambassador Gor

Mumbai: Suggesting that India-United States trade deal was 99 per cent complete, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Wednesday both sides were trying to resolve the remaining "1 per cent" sticking points and expected the long-awaited pact to be inked within the next several weeks.

The US Ambassador to India, who also serves as Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, said America has lower tariffs for India than any of its neighbours and insisted Washington values its relationship with New Delhi.

Speaking at Citi's 2026 India Conference in Mumbai, the Ambassador noted that when US President Donald Trump was not in office from January 2021 to January 2025 after his first term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi still stayed in touch with him during those four years, highlighting their deep personal bond.

"Your prime minister normally never criticises the president. He (PM Modi) has stayed in touch during those four years when the president (Trump) was out (of office). And that's something that the president remembers," Gor told the gathering.

Further highlighting the friendship between the two leaders, he said, "It is easy to see today (that) some leaders, some leaders from the Europe that show up to the Oval Office ...everyone of them wants to be president's best friend. But it matters when you are down on who your true friend is. That's what the president appreciates about Prime Minister Modi." The 39-year-old Ambassador said a US team is currently in India to negotiate the bilateral trade pact.

Top negotiators from India and the US on Tuesday began a three-day round of talks in New Delhi to finalise the details of the proposed interim trade agreement. The framework for the pact was finalised in February. The US team is led by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, while India's chief negotiator is Darpan Jain, an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.

"And so that is something that this relationship is valued, that the (US) trade team that is right now negotiating on that. Once that trade deal is finalised...the interim trade deal was there in place. It is that 1 per cent that we are trying to get across the finish line. So the leaders can have a signing and put that in stone and in law," Gor said at the conference.

The youngest US Ambassador to India emphasised the trade deal is very close to be finalized.