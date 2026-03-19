India-US Nuclear Collaboration Has Enormous Potential: Vinay Kwatra
Kwatra said at an event organised in association with the Nuclear Energy Institute to celebrate the enactment of SHANTI Act and US-India nuclear energy cooperation.
By PTI
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Washington: The India-US bilateral collaboration in civil nuclear energy has enormous potential, Vinay Kwatra, Indian ambassador to the US, said at an event here attended by senior officials from Washington.
Kwatra made the remarks at an event organised by the Indian Embassy in association with the Nuclear Energy Institute here on Wednesday to celebrate the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act and US-India nuclear energy cooperation.
The celebration was attended by James Danly, Deputy Secretary, Department of Energy and Christopher Yeaw, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation, Department of State and representatives from the industry.
Embassy is association with the Nuclear Energy Institute @NEI organised ‘A celebration of the SHANTI Act and US-India nuclear energy cooperation’. Ambassador @VMKWatra along with Deputy Secretary James Danly @ENERGY and Assistant Secretary Dr. Christopher Yeaw of @StateACN… pic.twitter.com/0W9c7q8AeX— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) March 19, 2026
“Prominent Industry representatives from @holtecintl, @GEVernova, Westinghouse and @xenergynuclear attended the event and expressed their enthusiasm at the immense opportunities available for Indian-American industry to industry collaboration,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.
The SHANTI Act is the most sweeping reform of India’s nuclear regime to date, repealing the previously existing Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 (CLND Act).
With these regulatory developments, India aims to achieve 100GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 from the present 8.8GW capacity through private sector participation, which would ensure energy security and clean baseload power.
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