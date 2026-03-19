ETV Bharat / international

India-US Nuclear Collaboration Has Enormous Potential: Vinay Kwatra

Washington: The India-US bilateral collaboration in civil nuclear energy has enormous potential, Vinay Kwatra, Indian ambassador to the US, said at an event here attended by senior officials from Washington.

Kwatra made the remarks at an event organised by the Indian Embassy in association with the Nuclear Energy Institute here on Wednesday to celebrate the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act and US-India nuclear energy cooperation.

The celebration was attended by James Danly, Deputy Secretary, Department of Energy and Christopher Yeaw, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation, Department of State and representatives from the industry.