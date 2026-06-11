ETV Bharat / international

India, US Exploring Possibility Of Modi-Trump Meeting On Margins Of G7 Summit In France

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump during the joint press statement, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on 25 Feb, 2020. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and the US are learnt to be exploring the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the margins of the G7 summit in France next week.

There is no clarity yet on whether the two leaders will be able to meet, as it will depend on many factors, including the schedule of the two leaders, people familiar with the matter said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already announced that Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia beginning Saturday.

The G7 summit will be held in France's Evian town from June 15 to 17. The people cited above said both New Delhi and Washington are looking at the possibility of a short meeting between Modi and Trump.

There is no clarity yet on it, they said. Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides are now looking at rebuilding the bilateral ties.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.