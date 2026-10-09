India-US Economic Tensions Become More Visible Amid Tougher US Immigration Policy and Trade Uncertainty
The US decision to tighten immigration comes ahead of US midterm elections.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The US administration's decision to suspend Indian IT firms from a green card programme has drawn a sharp rebuke from India, highlighting how the strain in economic ties between the two countries is becoming increasingly visible.
US Vice President J.D. Vance termed foreign tech workers as "foreign indentured servants," accusing them of taking away jobs from Americans, while announcing the suspension of eight firms from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM) which allows employers to begin the process of sponsoring foreign workers for a Green Card. The move affected eight firms, half of which are Indian software firms like Wipro and Infosys,
The decision comes days after both sides revealed the trade deal, under negotiations since last year, is stuck amid a potential US tariff on India for importing Russian oil.
All these developments, taken together, intersect with India's core interests - immigration, software, energy and trade access - underlining how economic ties are heading into uncertain territory. The question is how this strain will impact overall ties.
India-US immigration ties
"Everybody here understands the game that is being played; you bring in indentured servants from outside the country, you lay off American workers," said Vance at Thursday's press conference, announcing the ban on the eight firms.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed Vance's characterisation of foreign tech workers as "deeply offensive." It noted that the Vice President used "terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations" and maintained that the "steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries".
The remarks from Vance come as the Trump administration heads into midterm elections in November. So far polls have given the advantage to the Democrats. While the rhetoric is populist and aimed at wooing a segment of American voters who believe foreign workers have taken their jobs, it still impacts Indian workers.
"For employees at these eight companies who were at an early stage of the PERM process—or were being considered for sponsorship—the announcement creates profound uncertainty about their future," noted Poorvi Chothani, Managing Partner at LawQuest, a global immigration law firm,
"That could mean uprooting families, disrupting children’s education, and leaving behind careers and communities built over years."
The US effort to tighten legal pathways for professionals and other workers also strikes a discordant note for India, which has been negotiating labour pacts with other countries like Switzerland to create legal pathways for Indian workers.
The trade deal
Amid this growing distance on key issues like trade and immigration, have India-US ties hit a new low and is a trust deficit growing?
While the US remains India's top export market and its most consequential relationship, the green card decision adds strain to economic relations weighed down by trade disagreements and over India's energy policy. The two countries have struggled to conclude a trade deal, which has been negotiated since February 2025.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that negotiations on a trade deal have reached a “plateau” and indicated further concessions would be "very, very difficult" for both sides. Her remarks came after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on October 1 that a trade agreement was not imminent.
This means that tariff uncertainty continues for Indian business, which operate under the risk of tariffs going up at any point in time. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday that the failure to clinch a deal with the US could have “some negative impact” on the Indian economy but noted that trade agreements with other countries could cushion the fallout.
The inability to conclude trade negotiations, where the US has been pushing for access into the protected agriculture sector, comes amid the threat of sanctions for buying Russian oil.
Strategic and defence ties
The differing views on trade and energy comes amid growing US transactionalism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the US a "lonelier power" at the Munich Leaders Meeting in New Delhi. He noted that the landscape today is primarily marked "by a radical repositioning of the US."
"A repositioning which is a position of choice and where in a way it has deliberately become a lonelier power," said Jaishankar. Trump has treated friends and foes alike as he has pushed to reduce his country's trade deficit and gain favourable deals for the US.
But ties with the US remain important for India which is looking for defence and technology collaboration even as the US remains India's top export market.
In a sign of the importance of the defence engagement, US. Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, the commander of the US Pacific Command, was in India for a six-day official visit during which he met with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Jaishankar with whom discussions centred on advancing the security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted: "India and the United States remain in regular dialogue on a range of issues, and these discussions will continue in the coming days. All relevant issues will be taken up as part of this ongoing engagement."
Still, many questions remain over whether the strain in economic ties will seep into other parts of the relationship or if the larger arc of ties will lead to a resolution of the economic differences.
"All these issues together will add to the strain in ties. I think there might be a general cooling off vis-à-vis the US," said trade expert Biswajit Dhar.