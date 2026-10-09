ETV Bharat / international

India-US Economic Tensions Become More Visible Amid Tougher US Immigration Policy and Trade Uncertainty

New Delhi: The US administration's decision to suspend Indian IT firms from a green card programme has drawn a sharp rebuke from India, highlighting how the strain in economic ties between the two countries is becoming increasingly visible.

US Vice President J.D. Vance termed foreign tech workers as "foreign indentured servants," accusing them of taking away jobs from Americans, while announcing the suspension of eight firms from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM) which allows employers to begin the process of sponsoring foreign workers for a Green Card. The move affected eight firms, half of which are Indian software firms like Wipro and Infosys,

The decision comes days after both sides revealed the trade deal, under negotiations since last year, is stuck amid a potential US tariff on India for importing Russian oil.

All these developments, taken together, intersect with India's core interests - immigration, software, energy and trade access - underlining how economic ties are heading into uncertain territory. The question is how this strain will impact overall ties.

India-US immigration ties

"Everybody here understands the game that is being played; you bring in indentured servants from outside the country, you lay off American workers," said Vance at Thursday's press conference, announcing the ban on the eight firms.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed Vance's characterisation of foreign tech workers as "deeply offensive." It noted that the Vice President used "terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations" and maintained that the "steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries".

The remarks from Vance come as the Trump administration heads into midterm elections in November. So far polls have given the advantage to the Democrats. While the rhetoric is populist and aimed at wooing a segment of American voters who believe foreign workers have taken their jobs, it still impacts Indian workers.

"For employees at these eight companies who were at an early stage of the PERM process—or were being considered for sponsorship—the announcement creates profound uncertainty about their future," noted Poorvi Chothani, Managing Partner at LawQuest, a global immigration law firm,

"That could mean uprooting families, disrupting children’s education, and leaving behind careers and communities built over years."

The US effort to tighten legal pathways for professionals and other workers also strikes a discordant note for India, which has been negotiating labour pacts with other countries like Switzerland to create legal pathways for Indian workers.

The trade deal

Amid this growing distance on key issues like trade and immigration, have India-US ties hit a new low and is a trust deficit growing?